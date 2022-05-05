AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $2,443,200.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE AN traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 826,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
