AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $2,443,200.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AN traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 826,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

