AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for about 1.6% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,676,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.86. The company had a trading volume of 826,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,150. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

