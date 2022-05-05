Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $15.80 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $15.80 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $58.76 or 0.00161054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00341934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00040323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000169 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 268,783,616 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

