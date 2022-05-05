Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Price Target Cut to GBX 570 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$6.50 on Thursday. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
About Avast (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avast (AVASF)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.