Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Price Target Cut to GBX 570 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$6.50 on Thursday. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

