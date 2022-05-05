Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $521,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,738 shares of company stock valued at $494,685 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,535,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

CDMO traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 735,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,639. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

