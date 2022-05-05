Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

AVA traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

