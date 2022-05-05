AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 573,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

