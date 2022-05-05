B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 32.48%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of SMLR opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

