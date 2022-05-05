B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,754. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

