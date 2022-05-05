B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Constellium by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. 1,161,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,424. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

