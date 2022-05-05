B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $187,000 in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 92,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,227. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group ( OTCMKTS:PMTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.