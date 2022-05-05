B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $579,000 in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Colombier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

