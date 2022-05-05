B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of 194.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

