Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 28.1% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.08. 3,090,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

