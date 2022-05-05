Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 58,934 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

