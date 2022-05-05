Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $20,037,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

NYSE:HII opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

