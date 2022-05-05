Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

NYSE:FLT opened at $254.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day moving average is $238.61. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

