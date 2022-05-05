Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

BLL stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. 3,649,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,963. Ball has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

