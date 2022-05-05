Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.88. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 638 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

