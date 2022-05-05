Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

NYSE:BLX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,650. The firm has a market cap of $531.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

