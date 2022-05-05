Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $19.33.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
