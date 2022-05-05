Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $27.17. 24,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 415,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

