Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-$557 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.27 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.07.

BAND stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $676.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last 90 days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $15,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

