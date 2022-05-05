Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.89. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

