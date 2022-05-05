Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,052 shares.The stock last traded at $79.63 and had previously closed at $74.91.

The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 214,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

