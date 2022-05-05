Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Announces None Dividend of $0.26

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
ABX opened at C$29.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.60.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
