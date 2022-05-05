Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Announces None Dividend of $0.26

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

ABX opened at C$29.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.27.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.