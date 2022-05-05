Barrington Research Cuts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $20.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.95.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.39 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after buying an additional 602,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,291,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

