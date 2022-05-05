Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.84. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

