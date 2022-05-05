Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

BZH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $518.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 72.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

