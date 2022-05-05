Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00161904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00030844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00342358 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

