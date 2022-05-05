Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 924,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,537. The company has a market cap of $861.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.34. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

