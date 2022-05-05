Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. 1,033,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.