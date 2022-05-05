BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 102,722 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

