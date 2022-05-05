BHP Group’s (BHP) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.11) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,492.86 ($31.14).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,725 ($34.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,761.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,394.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.98). The company has a market capitalization of £137.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.