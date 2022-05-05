Bifrost (BFC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

