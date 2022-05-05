Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 78.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BGFV opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

