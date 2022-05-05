Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.73. 48,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,570. The company has a market cap of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

