Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,172. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.