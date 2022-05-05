bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.42

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and traded as low as $97.97. bioMérieux shares last traded at $97.97, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.21.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.