Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
About Biophytis (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.