Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Get Biophytis alerts:

About Biophytis (Get Rating)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.