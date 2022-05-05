Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,282.90

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,282.90 ($41.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,485 ($43.54). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,430 ($42.85), with a volume of 3,083 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,291.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,334.55. The stock has a market cap of £179.66 million and a PE ratio of 27.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 52 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Bioventix’s payout ratio is 0.83%.
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
