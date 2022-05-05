Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $28.38 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $497.06 million and $71.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $28.38 or 0.00077760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00351715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00086316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

