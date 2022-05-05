BitcoinPoS Hits Market Cap of $547,692.77 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 291.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $547,692.77 and approximately $14.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,633,674 coins and its circulating supply is 5,422,220 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars.

