BitCore (BTX) Trading 25.9% Higher This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $276,651.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,425.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.81 or 0.07532617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.10 or 0.00757994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00077442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00569488 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005788 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

