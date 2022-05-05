BitCore Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $250,060.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,523.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.86 or 0.07407818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00266481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.20 or 0.00754486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00079712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00565295 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005951 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

