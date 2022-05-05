BitGreen Market Capitalization Tops $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002157 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00160079 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00344520 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

