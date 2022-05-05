BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 2,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.