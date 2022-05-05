BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. Approximately 2,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.
In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
