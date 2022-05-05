Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.69. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

