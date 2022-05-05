BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $33,410.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00.

BlackLine stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 218,032 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $22,931,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

