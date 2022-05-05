BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.26 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

BL stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 751,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.38.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.